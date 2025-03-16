“Remains a strong option” – David Ornstein issues update on Liverpool transfer target

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are currently the favourites to win the Premier League title but they are already thinking about their summer transfer business.

The Reds are leading the Premier League standings at the moment and they have the Carabao Cup final to look forward to against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Having been knocked out of the Champions League last week against Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield last week, the Reds are fighting to win the league and the league cup this season.

Not bad for Arne Slot’s first season in charge who has been successful with the Merseyside club without making a lot of signings.

They only brought in Federico Chiesa in the summer transfer window last year but his impact this season has been poor considering his fitness and adaptability issues.

The Reds want to sign a new left-back to replace the struggling Andy Robertson and they have already identified their transfer target.

Reliable journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic has claimed that Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez remains a strong option for Slot’s Liverpool side.

“They will have a shortlist or potential targets, obviously. The likes of Nuno Mendes and Alphonso Davies were highly thought of at Anfield but both have now signed new contracts,” Ornstein wrote.

“Kerkez was and remains a strong option, who Bournemouth will be open to doing business for if their financial expectations are met. This one definitely stands a chance but the price is likely to be above what Liverpool would normally pay for a full-back – plus I’m sure like they will have other options, he will have multiple suitors – so we’ll have to see how it develops. Don’t forget they already have two top level left-backs in Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas so you imagine one of them will need to go if another senior player is to arrive in that position.”

Milos Kerkez to Liverpool?

Kerkez is an attacking full-back, just like Trent Alexander-Arnold on the other side of the pitch.

He would be a fine addition to the Liverpool defense and he would fit perfectly with the style of play Slot uses at Anfield but the Reds face competition from Juventus to sign him.

Like Ornstein said, he may cost much higher than what the Premier League leaders are thinking at the moment considering his brilliant season for Bournemouth.

He has been one of their best players this season and they would demand a premium fee to let him leave the club.

A lot of clubs know that Liverpool are financially well equipped having not spent much money in recent windows and they may try to get as much money as they could out of the Merseyside club.

