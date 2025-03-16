Report: Arsenal open talks with 16 G/A winger as Mikel Arteta targets new attackers

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has identified his priority transfer target ahead of the summer transfer window.

As the season progressed, it became clear that Arsenal need more attacking options in their side.

The injury crisis at the club have seen Arteta spend a considerable amount of time without Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli.

Although Martinelli is now fit but he is the club’s only recognised attacker at the moment and he comes back at a time when the Premier League title race is almost over.

Arteta has been looking to make an attacking addition to his side and one of the players he has targeted for a long time is Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

According to BILD, the Arsenal manager wants to make the Spanish winger his marquee signing in the summer transfer window.

After his brilliant Euro 2024 campaign, Williams has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Along with Lamine Yamal, he was Spain’s best player in their Euro 2024 triumph and that attracted attention from Arsenal and Barcelona.

Both the clubs failed to sign him last summer but the Gunners retain interest in signing him, however, they are set to face competition from Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich side this summer.

Arsenal have opened talks to sign Spanish winger

The Gunners have made the first move to sign the player after opening dialogue with the player’s representatives.

As per the report, Williams has a release clause in his contract which is worth around £48million and £67m.

It would be a major coup from the Gunners if they can sign one of the best attacking talents in the world for that amount.

Arteta is desperate to prioritise the signing of an attacker since he is once again on the verge of losing out in the race for the Premier League title, just like the last two seasons.

The winger has nine goals and seven assist for Bilbao this season.

The Gunners are closing in on the signing of another Spain international star in Martin Zubimendi.

