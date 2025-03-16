Report: Man United defender edging closer to exit after not being a part of Amorim’s plans

(Photo by Catherine Ivill, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is set to make some big changes to his squad in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have struggled to perform this season, although they could still finish the season by winning the Europa League.

Their performance in the Premier League and the cup competitions have been terrible and that could trigger some big changes in terms of personnel in the squad.

Amorim is expected to offload players who are not suited to his playing style. The likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof are all expected to depart after the end of this season.

According to information relayed by Birmingham World, two Championship clubs are interested in signing Man United defender Jonny Evans in the summer.

The 37-year-old’s current deal at Man United will expire after this season and Amorim does not want to offer him a new contract.

The player was signed by former manager Erik ten Hag and he featured heavily under the Dutchman due to the injury crisis at the club.

Jonny Evans is not in the future plans of Man United

However, under Amorim, the experienced defender has made only two appearances and the Portuguese manager has realised that the defender is not good enough to become a part of his team for next season.

Amorim likes to play from the back and deploy a high pressing system which is not suited to how Evans plays.

Evans’ former club West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United are both interested in signing the experienced defender this summer.

The player has no intention of hanging up his boots and he feels he can still continue playing albeit at a lower level than the Premier League.

Although the signing of Evans was not the most popular for United but his arrival at the club helped them deal with their injury crisis in their defensive line.

Romano has confirmed United are looking for a new defender in the summer and they have already made some enquiries.

