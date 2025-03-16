Report: Man United want Champions League goalkeeper to replace Andre Onana

Andre Onana has endured a poor season as Man United's No.1 (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Andre Onana joined Manchester United with high hopes from Inter Milan but his performances have been disappointing for the club.

The goalkeeper had a poor first season at the club and even in his second season, his performances have failed to improve significantly, forcing the club to enter the market to sign a new goalkeeper.

Onana was signed by former manager Erik ten Hag who had history with the goalkeeper from his days at Ajax but the Cameroon international goalkeeper has failed to impress at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim could now look for a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window and his has already set his sights on a player who has impressed this season in the Champions League.

According to GiveMeSport, Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier has caught the attention of Amorim and his recruitment team.

The Red Devils are set to go through major changes in their squad this summer with the likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof expected to depart.

Marcus Rashford and Antony, who are both currently out on loan and impressing at Aston Villa and Real Betis respectively, are also expected to leave the club in order to provide Amorim’s side with funds to use on his transfer business.

Man United are ready to address their goalkeeping issue

Chevalier is about to enter the final two years of his contract at Lille and United are ready to use that opportunity to bring him to Old Trafford.

The goalkeeper has been selected for the France squad for their quarterfinal clash against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League.

The 23-year-old has made 25 appearances for Lille in Ligue 1 this season and 14 appearances in the Champions League.

The Premier League giants are yet to make a decision on the future of Onana but considering his performances this season, it would not be a surprise to see Amorim targeting a new goalkeeper for his team.

Along with Onana, Kobbie Mainoo is also facing an uncertain future at the club after reportedly refusing to sign a new contract at Old Trafford.

