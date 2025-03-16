A detail view of a corner flag inside the stadium. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian is reportedly on the radar of other Premier League clubs like Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle United. According to football insider, the player could be available for a bargain at the end of the season and Tottenham could secure his signature for a “cut price” fee of just £25 million.

The striker has 14 goals in all competitions this season and he could prove to be an interesting acquisition for the north London club. They need more quality in the attacking unit, and the Serbian would certainly help them improve.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well, and it appears that the Italian outfit are now ready to sanction his departure. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can win the race for his signature. Signing a player of his ability for £25 million would represent an excellent investment for the north London club.

Vlahovic would improve Spurs

The player has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in English football, and he could establish himself as a key player for Tottenham. He could support Dominic Solanke in the attack and share the goal-scoring burden with him.

Tottenham need better players if they want to fight for trophies and finish in the top four. The Serbian would certainly add more cutting edge and depth in the final third, and he will help them improve going forward. Spurs certainly have the resources to pay the asking price, and it will be interesting to see if they can wrap up the move quickly.

Arsenal are long-term admirers of the player and they need an alternative to Gabriel Jesus. The Serbian would be the ideal replacement for the Brazilian international. It will be interesting to see if they can convince him to move to the Emirates.