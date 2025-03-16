Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou looks on. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Inter Miami midfielder, Benjamin Cremaschi.

The 20-year-old United States International has impressed with his performances in the MLS and the Premier League clubs are monitoring his progress, as per TBR Football. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the summer.

Cremaschi can operate as a central midfielder, a defensive midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder. He has all the tools to develop into a complete box to box midfielder with the right guidance.

Tottenham could certainly use a player with his skill set and he could be a long-term acquisition for the club. Yves Bissouma has been linked with an exit and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham follow up on their interest with an official offer to get the deal done. The player is highly rated across Europe and MLS expert Matt Doyle has previously claimed that Lionel Messi loves the youngster.

Benjamin Cremaschi could be an asset for Spurs

The technically gifted midfielder could add a new dimension to the Tottenham midfield. They are looking to build a squad for the future and they have brought in quality players like Lucas Bergvall and Pape Matar Sarr in recent years. Cremaschi could form a quality partnership with them if he joins the club. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the 20 year-old, and Tottenham will be an attractive destination.

They have an exciting project and a talented squad. They could nurture him into a future star. Regular football in England could accelerate his development as well.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are keeping tabs on the player as well, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. They are looking to build a squad for the future, and the young midfielder would be a solid investment.