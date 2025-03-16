Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool were beaten by Newcastle United in the final of the English League Cup earlier today.

Newcastle won the game 2-1, thanks to goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak. Federico Chiesa bagged a consolation goal for Liverpool deep into added time. However, it was not enough for the Reds to get anything out of the contest.

Liverpool were completely outplayed by a deserving Newcastle team who have now ended their prolonged wait for a trophy.

The Reds were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League earlier this week and the loss in the cup final will be a hammer blow for them. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can bounce back strongly and get their stuttering campaign back on track.

However, Liverpool have now been handed a major blow with midfielder Harvey Elliott picking up an injury towards the end of the game. The midfielder had to be helped off the pitch by the medical staff, and a video of the incident indicates that there could be more trouble for Arne Slot and his team in the coming weeks.

Harvey Elliott now being helped off the pitch after Joelinton’s challenge.#LFC pic.twitter.com/RXFGfYuQJD — Theo Squires (@TheoSquiresECHO) March 16, 2025

Liverpool need squad depth

The lack of rotation in recent months has left Liverpool players knackered, and they will need to rotate the squad in the coming weeks in order to extract the optimum levels of performance and win the title.

If the injury to Elliott is serious, it could be a huge blow for Liverpool. The talented young attacking midfielder is capable of slotting into multiple roles and his ability to create scoring opportunities and find the back of the net could have been very useful for the Reds.

It will be interesting to see if he can return to action swiftly. Liverpool have shown a sharp decline in form in recent weeks and the injury could not have come at a worse time.