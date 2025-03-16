Graham Potter, Head Coach of West Ham United, looks on. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

West Ham United are keen on signing the Lyon forward Georges Mikautadze during the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old striker has been exceptional for the French outfit since joining the club and he has 12 goals and six assists to his name this season. Mikautadze was outstanding during the Euro 2024 as well.

He has attracted the attention of the London club with his performances and they are willing to spend £29.5 million for him.

According to Fichajes, West Ham are determined to get the deal done despite interest from other clubs. They have tried to sign him in the past as well.

It is no secret that West Ham are looking to bring in a quality goal-scorer. They have struggled in the attack all season and they need to find a replacement for summer signing Niclas Fullkrug. The German has been quite underwhelming since joining the London club and he has struggled with persistent injury problems.

West Ham need someone who can lead the line for them and score goals consistently. The Georgian International could be the ideal acquisition for them.

He has proved himself in French football, and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well. Apart from his goalscoring ability, he could help create opportunities for his teammates with his dribbling and close control.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can secure an agreement with Lyon for the player.

Mikautadze could fancy Premier League switch

The opportunity to move to the Premier League can be quite exciting for the Georgian and he could be attracted to the idea of joining the London club. They have an exciting project and a talented squad. He would get to play alongside top class players like Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus at the English club.

The player is still only 24 and he could improve further with coaching and experience. Regular exposure to English football could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.