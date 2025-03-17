Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Arteta with Arsenal (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori ahead of the summer transfer window, but prising him away from north London won’t come cheap.

The Gunners are reportedly demanding at least €80 million for the Italian, who joined the club just last year.

Calafiori made the switch from Bologna to Arsenal for €45m after an outstanding season in Serie A and a highly impressive Euro 2024 campaign. However, his game time has been limited, with academy star Myles Lewis-Skelly leapfrogging him in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order.

Since arriving at the Emirates, the 22-year-old has started just 11 Premier League matches, completing the full 90 minutes in only one league game since October.

With his role at Arsenal uncertain, Madrid are closely monitoring the situation as they search for a new left-back this summer, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Arsenal determined to keep Calafiori following inaugural season

Despite his lack of regular starts, Arsenal still see Calafiori as an important part of their long-term plans and are keen to keep him “for as long as possible.” Chelsea were interested in signing him last year, but there’s no indication they’re planning another move, even with their defensive struggles this season.

Calafiori isn’t the only Gunners defender on Real Madrid’s radar. Los Blancos are also reportedly interested in William Saliba as they look to strengthen their backline for 2025.

Saliba, however, has made it clear he’s happy in north London, and Arsenal are working on a new contract to put any transfer speculation to rest.

With Madrid circling, Arsenal now face a battle to keep hold of two of their key defenders ahead of a crucial summer window.