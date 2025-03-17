Aston Villa were unable to secure a deal for Juan Foyth during the winter transfer window, despite Unai Emery publicly expressing interest in the Villarreal defender – but now a move could be back on the cards.

Just days ago, Foyth revealed to AS that he was flattered by Villa’s attempts to sign him and that he valued the club’s interest. However, he made it clear that while he would be happy to stay at Villarreal for the long term, the final decision lies with the club.

Nevertheless, Villa continue to monitor the Argentina international and have placed him firmly on their radar for the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Emery was spotted at the Estadio de la Ceramica recently, watching Foyth play live during Villarreal’s 2-1 loss to Real Madrid.

It’s thought that the Argentine impressed the Villa manager, especially after scoring a goal in the match. The coach is a huge fan of the player and now there is the feeling that a move could be on the cards in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

Unai Emery continues to track Aston Villa target

Despite Villa’s failed attempt to sign Foyth in January, Emery remains keen on bringing the versatile defender to Villa Park. The Spanish coach believes Foyth, who can play both right-back and centre-back, would be an ideal fit for his tactical setup, given his versatility.

Villarreal signed Foyth from Tottenham Hotspur for €15m in 2021, following a successful loan spell the previous year. The Spanish club is expected to ask for at least the same amount if they decide to sell him in the summer. Given their financial position, this transfer fee is likely within Villa’s reach as they look to build on their Champions League successes from this season.

The club have been consistent in the Premier League but they remain among the only two clubs, along with Arsenal, to still be in the competition.