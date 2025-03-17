Chelsea are ready to offload Raheem Sterling permanently once his loan spell at Arsenal ends this summer.

Sterling, who joined the Gunners on deadline day during the summer transfer window, was pushed out of the picture at Stamford Bridge when Enzo Maresca took over last summer. His move reunited him with Mikel Arteta, but things haven’t gone as planned.

Despite Arsenal’s injury struggles, the 30-year-old has barely featured, making just four Premier League starts and racking up only 954 minutes across all competitions. Given his limited impact, Arsenal have no intention of making the move permanent, meaning Sterling is set to return to Chelsea at the end of the season.

But a fresh start at Stamford Bridge isn’t on the cards either. Even though Chelsea have struggled for goals, Maresca has no plans to reintegrate Sterling into the squad. The club are now focused on securing a permanent transfer.

Raheem Sterling faces Chelsea exit as summer window looms

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have already ruled out two possibilities -another loan move and a contract buyout, leaving a sale as the only viable option. Sterling still has two years left on his contract when the summer window opens, and Chelsea are working with his representatives to find him a new club.

Saudi clubs have been linked, but Chelsea believes there’s still a chance of securing a deal in Europe, despite Sterling’s high wages. Initially, Arsenal seemed like a long-term destination, but with Arteta moving on from the winger, a return to the Emirates isn’t happening.