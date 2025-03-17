Report: Chelsea opt to make huge Raheem Sterling call for summer window

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by
Raheem Sterling's future is on hold

Chelsea are ready to offload Raheem Sterling permanently once his loan spell at Arsenal ends this summer.

Sterling, who joined the Gunners on deadline day during the summer transfer window, was pushed out of the picture at Stamford Bridge when Enzo Maresca took over last summer. His move reunited him with Mikel Arteta, but things haven’t gone as planned.

Despite Arsenal’s injury struggles, the 30-year-old has barely featured, making just four Premier League starts and racking up only 954 minutes across all competitions. Given his limited impact, Arsenal have no intention of making the move permanent, meaning Sterling is set to return to Chelsea at the end of the season.

“If you ever think about doing something like that again, your backside will be OUT that door before it touches the ground!” – which former Man Utd star almost got kicked out by Fergie?

But a fresh start at Stamford Bridge isn’t on the cards either. Even though Chelsea have struggled for goals, Maresca has no plans to reintegrate Sterling into the squad. The club are now focused on securing a permanent transfer.

More Stories / Latest News
Report: Arsenal lead Liverpool in the race to sign French attacker with 20 G/A this season
Report: Liverpool hit roadblock in quest to find Van Dijk replacement
Report: Newcastle eye versatile attacker for transfer, Isak plans laid bare

Raheem Sterling faces Chelsea exit as summer window looms

Raheem Sterling in action for Arsenal against West Ham
Raheem Sterling has spent this season on loan with Arsenal (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have already ruled out two possibilities -another loan move and a contract buyout, leaving a sale as the only viable option. Sterling still has two years left on his contract when the summer window opens, and Chelsea are working with his representatives to find him a new club.

Saudi clubs have been linked, but Chelsea believes there’s still a chance of securing a deal in Europe, despite Sterling’s high wages. Initially, Arsenal seemed like a long-term destination, but with Arteta moving on from the winger, a return to the Emirates isn’t happening.

More Stories Raheem Sterling

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *