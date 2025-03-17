Exclusive: Liverpool target prefers Premier League move despite Real Madrid interest

Liverpool could enter the summer transfer window to look for a new right-back due to the uncertain future of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The England international defender is set to become a free agent soon and Arne Slot may have to search for a new right-back in the market if Alexander-Arnold leaves the club to join Real Madrid.

According to Caught Offside sources, Liverpool are one of the clubs monitoring Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

The Dutch right-back has a €40m release clause in his contract with the Bundesliga side, something the Premier League giants can easily afford.

The defender is attracting interest from top clubs in England and Spain and all of them are expected to be a part of the race to sign him this summer.

Frimpong has several offers on the table but he has still not made a decision over his future yet as he wants to carefully assess all the options.

Liverpool and Manchester City remain strongly interested. City, where Frimpong played in the youth academy, are considering bringing him back, but they have not yet made a final decision.

Meanwhile, Liverpool, who admire his versatility in both defensive and attacking roles, are keeping a close eye on him as a possible replacement for Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool face tough competition to sign Jeremie Frimpong

Beyond England, Spanish top clubs are also in the mix. Real Madrid still prioritize Alexander-Arnold but keep Frimpong, and Diogo Dalot as well, on their radar as alternatives.

Moreover, Barcelona have also expressed interest, with the coach Hansi Flick being a strong admirer of the Dutch player and keen to convince him to embrace the Blaugrana’s project.

At the moment, Frimpong prefers England as his next destination, but with top clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona showing serious interest, his decision remains open.

The level of clubs showing interest in him shows how much he is rated in the football world.

His ability to attack as well as defense makes him the ideal full-back for modern day football.

The right-back has been involved in 15 goals for the Bundesliga side this season.

