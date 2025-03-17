(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur could soon welcome back former managing director Fabio Paratici, with a club insider suggesting that the Italian could rejoin the club once his worldwide ban is lifted.

Paratici, who initially arrived at Spurs in June 2021, played a pivotal role in reshaping the squad, overseeing key signings such as Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Cristian Romero.

These signings proved instrumental in strengthening Tottenham’s squad, making him a highly regarded figure in North London.

Beyond player recruitment, Paratici was also a driving force behind the appointment of Antonio Conte as manager. While Conte’s tenure had its ups and downs, the Italian’s influence on the club’s footballing direction was undeniable.

However, in April 2023, Paratici resigned following a 30-month suspension for his involvement in the Plusvalenze financial malpractice case in Italy. FIFA later extended the ban globally, preventing him from holding an official role in football operations.

Despite his formal departure, speculation has persisted that the Italian has remained informally involved with Tottenham. Paratici was even spotted attending a Spurs match against Wolves before the January transfer window, further fueling rumors about his ongoing influence.

Club insider tips Fabio Paratici to return to Tottenham

Lilywhite Rose owner John Wenham has now reinforced these claims, suggesting that Paratici has continued advising the club from behind the scenes. He also refused to rule out his return to the club once he has served his ban.

Speaking to Tottenham News, the club insider stated:

“Absolutely he [Paratici] could return to Tottenham.

“I know he hasn’t technically been working for Spurs over the past couple of seasons. However, he hasn’t ever really left and has continued to help the club despite his ban.

“Therefore, once his ban is cleared, I could see him coming straight back into the fold at Tottenham. I honestly don’t think that is too far-fetched whatsoever.”

With Tottenham facing a crucial summer transfer window following a poor domestic campaign, Paratici’s potential return could provide a major boost. The club remains in contention for Europa League success, but inconsistent performances in the Premier League have highlighted the need for a change.

Paratici’s expertise in player recruitment and his proven ability to secure high-quality signings could be a key asset in shaping Spurs’ future.