Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal transfer update; fans will be ecstatic to find out

After the departure of Edu Gaspar from Arsenal, the Gunners are close to completing their big move for new sporting director Andrea Berta.

Berta has agreed to become the new director at Arsenal and he will soon complete the move to the Emirates Stadium where he will be closely working with Mikel Arteta.

The former Atletico Madrid man is looking for a new challenge and wants to work in the Premier League despite getting offers from other top European clubs.

Fabrizio Romano has reported for GiveMeSport that the sporting director held meetings with AC Milan but rejected their offer in order to work for the Premier League giants.

He want a new adventure and for a club where he can build the team and take them to the next level.

As per Romano, Berta has already started working on signing a new striker for the Gunners in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are in desperate need of a new attacker who can lead the line for them and score goals.

Although they have Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in the squad already but none of them have been as prolific as Arteta would have liked.

Arsenal lack a lethal striker in attack

Teams in the Premier League have attackers like Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak and this is what the Gunners are missing, a player who can score 25 goals in a season.

Arsenal’s primary target for the striker position is Newcastle attacker Isak but the Magpies have no intention of selling their star man and completing a deal for him would be complicated for Berta and the Gunners.

Along with refreshing the team’s attack, the new director will be working to make signings in the midfield and they are targeting a move for Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who plays for Real Sociedad.

Berta is the man who would be given the task to complete these major deals for the North London club. It is going to be a decisive summer for Arsenal and Arteta who are ready to challenge for the league title once again next season.

In Arsenal related news, midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, who is currently on loan at Sevilla, wants to leave the club in a permanent move.

