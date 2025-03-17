Liverpool’s dreams of securing a treble have come crashing down in a week to forget for the Reds.

After a heartbreaking Champions League exit against PSG and a Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle United, the Premier League remains their only hope for silverware this season.

The Reds endured a crushing 1-0 loss at Anfield against PSG, leading to a dramatic penalty shootout elimination from the Champions League. And just days later, they faced another setback in the League Cup final, where Newcastle outperformed them in every aspect, clinching their first domestic trophy since the 1955 FA Cup.

With Liverpool having already exited the FA Cup in February, their focus now shifts entirely to the Premier League.

Holding a 12-point lead over second-placed Arsenal with just nine games remaining, one might assume the title race is nearly over. However, recent performances suggest otherwise.

Despite their strong position in the league, Liverpool’s recent dip in form has raised alarms among fans. Their attackers, including the incredible Mohamed Salah, has struggled to find the net, while the midfield appears fatigued and lacking the same intensity.

This downturn has reignited concerns over the lack of spending by FSG in recent years. The Reds suffered due to lack of backing by FSG under Jurgen Klopp, who was let down by the owners repeatedly.

And Arne Slot has also been left out to dry with no new signings to back him in his first season in charge. Despite that, the Dutchman has done really well, and could still very likely win the Premier League title this season. However, it is quite clear that the club needs reinforcements in several areas.

Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool’s summer transfer plans

Amid growing pressure to strengthen the squad, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Liverpool’s summer plans.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Romano confirmed that the Reds are expected to have a busy summer, with a new left-back, a new centre-back and new attackers in forefront of their plans.

He said (4:45-5:17):

“It was a disappointing week for Liverpool but we should remember that they’re doing something incredible in Premier League. They are close to winning the Premier League in the first season for Arne Slot so credit to what Liverpool are doing in general.

“It was a difficult week because they’re out of the Champions League and they lost the Carabao Cup to Newcastle. But in the summer I already told you we expect Liverpool to be really busy because there are several positions to cover.

“At left back, they love Milos Kerkez as I keep telling you he’s in the list. They are expected to bring in a new center back let’s see what happens in the midfield but also up front.”

Milos Kerkez continues to be strongly linked with a move to Liverpool

Andy Robertson has had a poor season, and despite him being an outstanding servant to the club in recent years, many believe he is now past his peak and a replacement is necessary. Among names linked with a move is Bournemouth full-back Milos Kerkez,

Kerkez has had a fantastic season and has caught the eyes of several Premier League clubs including the Reds who have been linked with a move for him since January.

While the player recently dismissed any such speculations, Romano recently confirmed that he is one of the three names Slot has already approved ahead of the summer.