Romano says there is a ‘concrete’ chance ‘important’ Liverpool player will leave this summer; Man City previously interested

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are gearing up for a major squad shake-up in the upcoming summer transfer window, with several key players facing uncertain futures.

The Reds have yet to make a single signing this season, much to the frustration of supporters who believe Arne Slot has been left without adequate backing in his first year at Anfield.

Despite the lack of reinforcements, Slot has managed to steer Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table, boasting a commanding 12-point lead over Arsenal.

However, with recent performances sparking concerns, fans remain cautious, knowing that the title race isn’t over until it’s mathematically secured.

While Liverpool remain on course for Premier League glory, their campaigns in other competitions have ended in disappointment. The Reds crashed out of the Champions League and suffered a heartbreaking League Cup final defeat in a week that exposed their squad’s shortcomings.

As a result, a busy summer transfer window is expected, with high-profile departures likely.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shed light on Liverpool’s potential summer business, revealing that the club is preparing for significant changes.

With Mohamed Salah’s contract situation unresolved, Darwin Nunez struggling to justify his hefty price tag, and Luis Diaz attracting interest from abroad, a major overhaul could be on the cards.

Fabrizio Romano: Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez to leave this summer

Romano in his latest YouTube video has stated that he expects both Nunez and Luis Diaz to leave the club this summer.

He said:

“I told you that my expectation is for Darwin Nunez to leave in the summer. He was close to joining Al-Nassr in January. Let’s see what (clubs) comes in from Saudi Arabia or other European clubs in the summer but I expect Nunez to go in the summer transfer window”

Regarding Luis Diaz, Romano added:

“And also for Luis Diaz there is a concrete possibility to leave Liverpool. At the moment, it is not something guaranteed but it’s a concrete possibility because there were some clubs interested from Saudi in Luis Diaz and he decided to continue with Liverpool out of respect last year.”

“So in the summer transfer window (last year) there was interest from Manchester City, that didn’t happen but the interest was genuine.”

“Now let’s see what happens because Barcelona are looking for a winger and Luis Diaz is appreciated by some people internally at the club that’s the reality but we also have to understand financially what happens in terms of how much Barca can invest in terms of transfer fee and in terms of salary.”

“For Liverpool financially Luis Diaz is an important player so let’s see what happens there and then again remember about Saudi and more clubs interested in Luis Diaz who could be one of the names for the summer transfer window.”

“Let’s say that my expectation today is for Darwin to go and for Luis Diaz to have concrete possibilities to leave Liverpool not guaranteed but concrete possibilities.”

Hunt for replacements as Reds prepare for major attack revamp

If Nunez and Diaz depart, Liverpool will need reinforcements on the left side of their attack. Reports suggest that Eintracht Frankfurt’s versatile winger, Ansgar Knauff, is among the names being considered as a potential replacement.

With the likelihood of key attacking players leaving, Liverpool could enter next season with an entirely new frontline. The summer transfer window is shaping up to be a pivotal one for the Reds, as they look to rebuild and reinforce their squad under Slot’s leadership.

All eyes will be on Liverpool’s recruitment strategy in the coming months. Will they find the right players to maintain their dominance, or will this transition period leave them vulnerable?