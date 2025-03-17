“My information is” – Romano shares latest update on key Arsenal star’s future amid strong interest from Real Madrid

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal are preparing for a crucial summer transfer window as they look to retain their top players, with William Saliba reportedly drawing interest from Real Madrid.

The reigning Champions League winners are reportedly keeping a close eye on the French centre-back, who has established himself as one of the Premier League’s elite defenders.

Saliba, under contract with the Gunners until 2027, boasts a market value of €80 million, making him one of the most sought-after defensive talents in Europe.

He has been strongly linked with a move away however, Saliba has recently affirmed his intentions to stay at Arsenal.

Romano on Real Madrid’s interest in Arsenal defender William Saliba

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently weighed in on the situation, confirming that Madrid admire Saliba’s immense talent. Within the club, they view him as a generational defender and have been consistently monitoring his development.

The Spanish giants have been closely monitoring his progress, regularly sending scouts to assess his performances. Internally, Madrid regard Saliba as the “Bellingham of defenders,” a testament to the high esteem in which they hold him.

However, despite their admiration, no official negotiations have taken place. Arsenal remain firm in their stance that Saliba is a cornerstone of their future plans, and they have no intention of parting ways with him.

Romano also pointed out that Saliba has been vocal about his desire to stay at Arsenal and compete for major titles. The impending appointment of Andrea Berta as the Gunners’ new sporting director is expected to be significant in securing Saliba’s commitment for the long term.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano commented:

“I don’t expect it because I told you several times also here on my YouTube channel how my information is that yes, internally at Real Madrid there is a huge consideration of William Saliba. He’s considered the Bellingham of the defenders, this is what they say internally at Real Madrid. They love the player, they are monitoring the player, they’re sending people constantly to follow his development. One of the best center-backs in the world, but this is also very normal how you can’t appreciate a player like Saliba. This is a fantastic defender, a fantastic player.

“At the same time, there is Arsenal, and when Saliba goes public before the game against PSV Eindhoven, he says, ‘I want to continue here, I want to stay at Arsenal, I want to win big trophies here.’ So, clear message. Also, Saliba confirmed that he’s not negotiating a new deal with Arsenal right now, but he still has two years and a half left on his contract at the club. So there is no urgency, it’s not a dangerous situation for Arsenal. So I don’t expect big movements this summer.

“So following what happens with Saliba, contract expiring in 2027, but Arsenal will have their chance to extend the contract. Their match point in this story. And Saliba is sending very positive messages. So I don’t expect Arsenal to entertain any pulls for Saliba in the summer. They absolutely want him to be a crucial part of the project with Arteta and with the new director, Andrea Berta.”

Since returning from a successful loan spell at Marseille, Saliba has been instrumental in Arsenal’s defensive solidity. This season, he has featured in 39 matches across all competitions, scoring twice in the Premier League. His partnership with Gabriel Magalhães has been pivotal in Arsenal’s title challenge in recent seasons, making him an irreplaceable figure in Mikel Arteta’s setup.

With Real Madrid looking to strengthen their defence due to injury concerns, Saliba remains a player of interest. Given the Spanish club’s history of signing French talent, speculation surrounding a potential move has only grown.

However, with Arsenal standing firm and Saliba himself expressing his desire to stay, a summer move would not be easy. The North London club see him as a crucial figure in their long-term project and will resist any advances from Madrid.