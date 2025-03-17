Man United make €70 million offer for ‘serious contender for the next Ballon d’Or’

Manchester United corner flag at Old Trafford (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are planning an ambitious move for one of the best attackers in world football right now.

The Red Devils are set to go through a major overhaul of the squad in an effort to revive the club under manager Ruben Amorim.

The Man United boss is expected to be given funds by the club to make changes to his squad and increase the depth and the quality of the struggling Premier League side.

This season has been a complete disaster for Man United in the Premier League and the cup competitions. However, they are still fighting to win the Europa League and could still end their season with some silverware despite their well known struggles.

According to Fichajes, Man United have made a move for Barcelona attacker Raphinha.

The Red Devils are willing to table an offer of €70 million for the Brazilian star who has been one of Barcelona’s best players this season.

The 28-year-old has 27 goals and 21 assists for the Spanish side this season in all competitions and it is because of such numbers, the Barca manager Hansi Flick has called him a serious contender for the next Ballon d’Or.

The Barcelona boss said:

“Raphinha Ballon D’Or? He is a SERIOUS CANDIDATE, yes”.

“Raphinha has this hunger and a way of attacking that you can see. It’s great to watch him play. I’m happy that he’s here and at this level”.

Man United want to make Raphinha their marquee signing

Some of the biggest clubs in the world are keen on signing Raphinha but Man United have made the most concrete move so far.

They want to increase their attacking power and Raphinha is the ideal player for that considering his goal scoring record and his versatility to play in a number of different positions.

The former Leeds United man would solve a lot of problems for Man United but signing him would not be easy by any means.

La Liga giants have no intention of letting him leave the club any time soon considering he is one of their star players and key to their project under Flick.

The United fans would love to see a player like Raphinha week in week out at Old Trafford but as it stands, it is a dream rather than anything close to reality.

The Red Devils are also keeping a close eye on soon to be free agent striker Jonathan David.

