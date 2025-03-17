Premier League star spotted celebrating Newcastle win at Wembley

The former Newcastle man was spotted in the crowd (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United’s 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final sparked jubilation – and one former player was caught celebrating with the fans in the stands.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson was seen among the crowd at Wembley, joyously revelling in the Magpies’ historic triumph, which was their first major domestic trophy in 70 years.

Anderson, a lifelong Newcastle fan who was recently linked with a move to Liverpool, joined the club at just eight years old, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Geoff Allen, who played for the team in the 1960s.

However, Anderson made the move to Forest last summer due to Newcastle’s financial constraints, which were a result of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Despite the change of allegiance, Anderson couldn’t hide his excitement for his former side’s success. He was spotted gesturing to Newcastle’s manager, Eddie Howe, assistant coach Jason Tindall, and goalkeeper Nick Pope in appreciation of the win.

Eddie Howe rues sale of to Nottingham Forest during summer window

Anderson’s departure from Newcastle was a difficult decision for manager Eddie Howe, who admitted that selling the talented young midfielder was the last thing he wanted to do. He said: “The last thing we want to do, or I want to do as the manager of the club, is to sell academy products who have the potential to play for this team for many years.

“Elliot was a case in point – it was the last sale we wanted to make. We knew his qualities and he had just broken into the team towards the back end of last season. He had performed really well in a variety of roles for us.

“But we were faced with literally no other option in that moment with 48 hours to go, we had to make a decision that we did not want to make. It will always be our last choice to do that. But, when you add up everything together and you go, ‘Well, it’s a points deduction and breaching PSR or making a sale, I think you have to make the sale’.”