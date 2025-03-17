Rasmus Hojlund has started to pick up the pace for Man United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Rasmus Hojlund is determined to build on his long-awaited goal after finally ending a frustrating three-month dry spell in Manchester United’s dominant win over Leicester City.

The 22-year-old striker has endured ups and downs since arriving from Atalanta in August 2023, with questions swirling over the £64 million transfer fee.

While Man United always saw him as a raw talent with immense potential, his struggles in front of goal, which was made worse by inconsistent service, only fuelled scepticism.

Hojlund’s goal at the King Power Stadium, his first in 21 matches, was a powerful reminder of his ability. His emphatic finish set the tone for Man United’s 3-0 victory under Ruben Amorim, and now the Danish forward is eager for more.

What did Man United Rasmus Hojlund say about his goal draught?

“I’m obviously very happy to get my goal and it gives me a lot of confidence. I think it comes down to my performances as well. I think obviously I’ve not been on top of my game as I wanted to, and we’re still adapting to a new system and some new positions.

“But I think I’ve been growing into it lately and starting to look a bit better. But again, yeah, just happy to get on a scoresheet today and I’m sure they will come more now.”

Hojlund feels a growing connection with team-mates as head coach Amorim, who succeeded Erik ten Hag in November, looks to get the best out of his players.

“I see it as a good step on the way, but I just want to keep improving and keep being better,” he said via the Independent. “I know I’m not the finished article, but I just want to keep going and keep becoming even better and I’m sure I’ll get even better and score even more goals if I just focus on that.

“(Amorim) wants me to stretch the pitch, I think that’s quite obvious and get me into the channels and keep keeping the centre-backs occupied. That’s what I’m trying to do. I think I’ve got a good amount of speed and yeah, that’s what I’m here for.”

As Hojlund and United head into the international break with a spring in their step, Leicester know it is almost certainly a case of when rather than if they are relegated.