Report: Arsenal lead Liverpool in the race to sign French attacker with 20 G/A this season

Arsenal and Liverpool are both expected to be active in the summer transfer window to sign a new attacker.

It is clear to see why the Gunners are keen to sign a new attacker considering they are once again likely to end up short in the Premier League title race.

While Liverpool have Mohamed Salah in their side, the Carabao Cup final defeat agains Newcastle United on Sunday showed that they need more depth and quality in their attack.

According to Football Insider, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have moved ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Inter Milan attacker Marcus Thuram.

The French attacker has 16 goals and four assists in 38 appearances for the Italian side in all competition this season.

Inter Milan have no intention of letting their star attacker leave the club but the release clause in his contract has given encouragement to clubs in the Premier League and across Europe to make a move for the prolific goal scorer.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are all monitoring the France international striker and all of them are expected to be a part of the race to sign him.

Liverpool want to replace Darwin Nunez in the summer transfer window and it is clear to see why they are planning to do that.

Arsenal and Liverpool to battle for Marcus Thuram

The Uruguayan international striker has once again underperformed this season, scoring only seven goals 40 appearances for the club. It is a poor return for a striker who is playing for a team that challenges for the biggest honours in football.

Arne Slot wants a reliable option to lead his attack and Thuram has emerged as one of the leading targets for the Merseyside club.

On the other hand, the Gunners are also looking for a new attacker after failing to win the league title with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz in their attack.

Arteta’s side have been linked with Benjamin Sesko in the past but they have been unable to get a new striker to lead their attack.

Thuram has caught the attention of the top Premier League sides and interest will be high in his services this summer.

Along with a striker, the Gunners are keen on signing Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams.

