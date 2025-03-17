Report: Darwin Nunez handed Liverpool exit with Premier League club interested

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool could be headed for the exit at Anfield (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, with a sensational story emerging out of Spain detailing the Gunners’ intentions.

Despite a frustrating stint at Anfield, Nunez’s potential has caught the attention of Mikel Arteta’s side, with talks possibly heating up in the coming months, it’s been reported.

The 2024/25 season has been a disappointment for the attacker, who has scored only seven goals across all competitions. His underwhelming performances have led many to question whether he has lived up to his €85 million transfer fee since joining from Benfica two years ago.

“If you ever think about doing something like that again, your backside will be OUT that door before it touches the ground!” – which former Man Utd star almost got kicked out by Fergie?

Indeed, with Nunez’s future at Liverpool uncertain, Arsenal are said to be tracking the striker, with Fichajes claiming that discussions could begin soon. This interest comes at a time when Arsenal’s title hopes have taken a hit due to an ongoing injury crisis, making the need for extra depth in attack all the more pressing.

It is no secret that Arsenal have lacked the necessary offensive firepower this season, and with Gabriel Jesus’s future unclear after a serious injury, Arteta’s side are in need of a clinical striker.

It has been suggested previously that Arteta plans to add two No.9s in the summer, with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko seen as the main target.

Darwin Nunez transfer: Would it work at Arsenal?

Nunez could be considered a suitable starter for Arsenal, even an upgrade to Leandro Trossard. While his goal tally this season hasn’t been impressive, Nunez has provided a goal or assist every 134 minutes.

Arteta’s tactical approach, which involves fluid attacking play, could suit Nunez’s strengths.

If Havertz is moved into a deeper role next season, the former Benfica could offer a fresh dynamic to the Gunners’ attack, alongside Jesus and other key players.