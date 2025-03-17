Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund is thought to be a target for Liverpool (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s search for a new centre-back has led them to Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck, but the German club has no intention of letting him go without a fight.

The Reds have been actively scouting defensive reinforcements after holding off on strengthening that area in recent transfer windows. Despite being linked with young centre-backs in 2023, no deals materialised, and the emergence of Jarrel Quansah last season temporarily eased their urgency.

However, under new boss Arne Slot, Quansah has struggled for consistent game time, forcing Liverpool to reconsider their defensive options.

With uncertainty surrounding Virgil van Dijk’s contract situation, Liverpool are prioritising a long-term solution at the heart of their defence.

Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi have both been linked, with reports even suggesting the latter is edging closer to an Anfield move,. though that remains far from confirmed.

Schlotterbeck has now emerged as another potential target, and Liverpool are reportedly prepared to offer up to €50 million for the 25-year-old. But Dortmund are determined to hold onto him.

Borussia Dortmund’s big plans for Liverpool target Nico Schlotterbeck

According to Sky Germany, Dortmund not only want to keep Schlotterbeck but are also prepared to offer him a long-term contract, double his salary, and position him as the club’s ‘face’, possibly even a future captain.

Despite Dortmund’s struggles this season, which could see them miss out on European football, Schlotterbeck isn’t pushing for a move. While a summer transfer isn’t entirely off the table, he appears open to staying and helping the club rebuild.

Since his move from Freiburg in 2022, the German international has shown flashes of the quality that once made him one of the Bundesliga’s most promising defenders.