Newcastle are keeping a close eye on Randal Kolo Muani as a possible replacement for Alexander Isak, according to reports from Italy.

The club recently claimed victory in the Carabao Cup – their first domestic trophy since 1955, yet much of the talk right now is about whether their star striker will still be around next season.

Isak has been Newcastle’s best striker since Alan Shearer, and unsurprisingly, he’s caught the attention of top clubs. Arsenal and Liverpool are both keen, and while Newcastle have no intention of selling, missing out on Champions League football could force them to at least consider a blockbuster transfer.

Newcastle aren’t taking any chances. They’ve already lined up potential replacements in case Isak does move on, with Viktor Gyokeres and Hugo Ekitike both high on Eddie Howe’s shortlist. Now, according to Calciomercato, Randal Kolo Muani has also emerged as an option.

The French striker joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023 for a massive €85 million but struggled to make an impact. A loan move to Juventus in January gave him a fresh start, and he hit the ground running, scoring five goals in his first three games.

Randal Kolo Muani now in ‘crisis’ at Juventus ahead of summer

That kind of form sparked talk of Juventus making his move permanent or extending his loan, but his goals have since dried up. He hasn’t found the net in over a month, and reports from Gazzetta dello Sport suggest he’s now ‘in crisis.’

Despite his struggles, Juventus boss Thiago Motta has continued to back him, even ahead of Dusan Vlahovic. However, with the Italian under increasing pressure and Juventus exploring other attacking options – Victor Osimhen is their dream signing, it’s far from certain that Kolo Muani will stay in Turin beyond the summer.

If Motta is sacked, the 26-year-old may be reluctant to stick around, which could open the door for Newcastle to make their move