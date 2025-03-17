Report: Tottenham make contact with Premier League manager to replace Postecoglou

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou looks on. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Tottenham suffered yet another defeat in the Premier League on Sunday which dropped them down to 14th position in the standings.

Ange Postecoglou’s side were beaten 2-0 by Fulham who are chasing European football under the leadership of Marco Silva.

It was another disastrous result for Spurs and Postecoglou who are failing to turnaround their disappointing season.

Questions are being raised about the future of Postecoglou at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and if results do no improve, he may be shown the exit door at the club.

While Spurs have been unlucky with injuries this season, their playing style, performances and results have all regressed under Postecoglou.

According to GiveMeSport, the North London club have made contact with the agents of Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola.

Spurs are keen on making the Spanish manager their next boss if Postecoglou fails to dig them out of the hole they are currently in.

Andoni Iraola to Tottenham?

Bournemouth have decided to fight off interest in their manager by preparing to offer him a new and improved contract at the club.

Iraola’s Bournemouth are one of the success stories of the Premier League. They are currently chasing European football which would be a massive success for a club like Bournemouth.

The Premier League side have punched above their weight under the guidance of the Spanish manager.

He has developed young players like Antoine Semenyo and Milos Kerkez at the club who are both being chased by some of the biggest clubs in the country.

Spurs still want to back their current manager who is fighting to win the Europa League this season but if the situation fails to improve, they want to target Iraola.

Along with Postecoglou, Spurs could lose their captain Son Heung-min who is attracting interest from Bayern Munich.

Exclusive: Tottenham ready to make summer move for ‘exceptional’ Liverpool target