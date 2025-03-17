Liverpool could be in for a major squad overhaul this summer, with Darwin Nunez likely to be shown the door – and Luis Díaz potentially joining him.

And this could potentially open the door to sign Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, who continues to be linked with a move away from St James’ Park.

Despite being in the title race, Liverpool’s squad weaknesses have been painfully exposed in recent weeks.

Defensive depth is a real concern, and in midfield, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have been pushed to their limits, with Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo struggling to earn the manager’s trust.

Up front, Nunez continues to be a frustrating figure, while Diogo Jota has struggled to deliver in big games, notably against PSG and Newcastle. Díaz, for all his effort, hasn’t been as effective when Cody Gakpo isn’t in the lineup.

Regardless of whether Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, or Mohamed Salah stay, Liverpool are gearing up for a serious squad rebuild. If any of them leave, the club will have no choice but to bring in top-quality replacements.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about the future of Liverpool’s attack?

Romano has confirmed that both Diaz and Nunez are on the chopping block. And if Liverpool offload one or both, they’ll need to make some serious moves in the transfer market.

As for Isak, Newcastle don’t want to sell and have slapped a £150m price tag on him to fend off interest, but that hasn’t scared away potential suitors.

“They want to keep Alexander Isak at the club, that’s the message from Newcastle,” said Romano on his YouTube channel. “But I keep telling you that big, big, massive proposals will come to the table for Isak.