Chris Wilder has hit out at the Yorkshire outfit (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has hit out at Leeds United as the two teams continue to contend for top spot in the Championship.

Despite the Whites holding on to first place, recent results have made the promotion race tighter than ever. Sheffield United are now level on points with the Whites, while Burnley sit just two points behind in third – keeping the automatic promotion chase wide open with only eight games remaining in the season.

With the international break on the horizon, Wilder is preparing to turn up the heat and engage in some psychological games as the teams regroup for the final push.

Leeds’ recent form has raised a few questions. They dropped more points on Saturday, securing only a 2-2 draw at Loftus Road. While it did end their run of four consecutive away defeats to QPR and they fought back from a two-goal deficit, it still felt like another missed opportunity.

Sheffield United and Burnley, on the other hand, seized the chance to close the gap, with both sides claiming vital victories in their respective matches.

Chris Wilder makes claim that the two points dropped against Leeds should have been Sheffield’s

Wilder’s Sheffield United edged out rivals Sheffield Wednesday in a tense Steel City derby, claiming a narrow 1-0 win at Hillsborough. After the match, Wilder appeared fired up and ready for the fight, offering an insight into his thoughts on his team and making a pointed remark towards his rivals.

At the start of the season, Sheffield United were seen as strong contenders for an immediate return to the Premier League. Given their squad overhaul after relegation, the pressure was on Wilder to deliver results. But now, the Blades are firmly in the mix, and Wilder feels his team isn’t getting the credit they deserve, especially considering how much the squad has changed since last summer.

“It’s amazing,” Wilder told Sheffield United TV. “Nobody is talking about us being top, and we could’ve been even further ahead if not for those two points that should have been ours. And this is a team that was put together in just seven months.”