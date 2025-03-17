Liverpool’s plans to keep star player at the club now in danger as Sky Sports reporter shares fresh update

(Photo by Maja Hitij, Justin Setterfield, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s season, once brimming with promise, has taken an unexpected downturn following their exits from the Champions League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.

While the Reds remain on course to clinch the Premier League title, their hopes of achieving a treble has crumbled in a week.

Sky Sports: Virgil van Dijk wants to leave Liverpool at the end of the season

Amid this turbulence, club captain Virgil van Dijk is reportedly considering his future at Anfield. According to Sky Sport’s Sacha Tavolieri, the Dutch defender is contemplating a departure at the end of the season, with his contract set to expire in the summer. The 33-year-old is reportedly considering a new challenge abroad before calling time on his illustrious career.

While Al Hilal from the Saudi Pro League has already put forward a lucrative offer, reports suggest that the Liverpool captain is leaning more toward a potential move to Major League Soccer in the United States rather than heading to Saudi Arabia.

PSG going all in for van Dijk

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as serious contenders, with club owner Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and sporting director Luis Campos reportedly seen engaging with van Dijk at Anfield following PSG’s Champions League clash with Liverpool.

According to Anfield Watch, the French giants are prepared to go all in to secure his services and have initiated talks with his representatives. The report claims PSG are willing to offer a staggering €100 million package over two years to lure the Dutch centre-back to the Parc des Princes.

This development will come as a blow for the Reds, who, as per Fabrizio Romano, were confident in securing a contract extension for their talismanic defender.

Van Dijk himself had previously hinted at his desire to stay at the club, fueling optimism among the Anfield faithful that he could yet commit his future to the Reds.

Premier League win would be a fitting end to van Dijk’s Liverpool career

Since his arrival in 2018 for a then-record £75 million fee for a defender, van Dijk has been instrumental in transforming Liverpool into a dominant force in world football. His leadership at the back has been pivotal in the club’s Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup triumphs.

If this is to be van Dijk’s farewell season at Anfield, lifting the Premier League trophy would serve as a fitting swansong for one of Liverpool’s greatest-ever defenders.

However, with Liverpool eager to keep their captain and PSG ready to make an irresistible offer, the coming months will be decisive in shaping the next chapter of van Dijk’s storied career.