Michail Antonio is set to miss the remainder of the season following a crash (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has revealed his determination to return to professional football after surviving a life-threatening car accident in December.

He opened up about the harrowing experience in which his vehicle crashed into a tree in Epping, Essex, on December 7, leaving him with severe injuries.

In a hopeful update, the forward shared that he is already months ahead of schedule in his recovery process.

“Yes, 100%. I will play again,” Antonio told the BBC in an interview published on Monday when asked if he can return to his previous level, although he admitted he had been forced to confront the end of his playing career.

“That’s what I am focused on and why I am working six days a week,” Antonio added. “I’ve always been positive from this situation. It’s a horrendous accident, and it’s a massive injury.

“It’s the biggest injury I’ve ever had in my career. But the fact that I’m already two to three months ahead of where I should be, I know that I’ll play again, and I know that once I’m playing the game I’ll get the sharpness back.

West Ham veteran reveals extent of shocking injury

Antonio had been a vital figure for West Ham this season, holding his place in the squad despite the club bringing in several new signings over the summer.

The forward made 15 appearances under Julen Lopetegui before suffering a serious accident, which happened before Graham Potter took charge in January. I shattered my femur bone in four different places,” he said. “I had one single keyhole surgery. They put a pole in my thigh with four bolts, so screws and bolts to knit it back together.

“My first surgeon said he didn’t want me to put any weight on my leg for three months, which is around about now, and you can see that I am walking.

“We got a second specialist who said I needed to start putting weight on it, increasing from 10% up to 100% within three weeks.

“But I kept my crutches for a further two weeks. Overall, they say it will be between six to 12 months before my leg starts healing properly.”