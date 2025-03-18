Andrea Berta under pressure as Al-Nassr plan summer move for Arsenal “monster”

Arsenal flag and Andrea Berta (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Arsenal are at risk of losing one of their key players during the summer transfer window, with Al-Nassr eyeing a move for Gabriel Magalhães.

In recent years, Gabriel has emerged as one of the most important players in the Arsenal squad, with Mikel Arteta utilising him as an effective weapon in defence and attack. He has scored 20 goals during his time in North London, with five of those having come this season.

In defence, Gabriel has established a very solid partnership with William Saliba, who himself has been linked with a move away. The pair are regularly regarded as the best central defensive partnership in the Premier League, as well as being one of the best in the world.

Al-Nassr want to sign Gabriel Magalhães this summer

However, there is a chance that they are split up in the summer. According to GiveMeSport, Al-Nassr are eyeing a blockbuster move for Gabriel, with plans for the Saudi Arabian giants to offer a contract worth €20m per season.

The pressure is on new Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta to ward off this interest in the form of a new contract. There has been contacts in recent weeks with the Brazilian’s representatives, and there is a desire for an agreement to be reached before the end of the season, which would end Al-Nassr’s pursuit before it has even properly started.

Arsenal have no plans to sell Gabriel even if a new contract is not agreed before the summer transfer window opens, and if an offer were to arrive, their stance would be strong. It is believed that no offer under €100m would be considered, which is an indication that The Gunners are determined to keep their man at the club for at least one more season.