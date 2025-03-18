(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are set to begin talks with Bukayo Saka over a new contract, aiming to secure the future of one of their most crucial players.

Saka is set to enter the final two years of his current deal, with his contract expiring in 2027. The star winger has been one of the club’s best players over the years and remains a vital part of Mikel Arteta’s side.

His absence this season through injury has had a significant impact on Arsenal’s title charge, with the injuries to star attackers reducing their threat upfront. He has missed 24 games this season and has been out since he picked up a hamstring injury in December.

In 250 games for the club, he has scored an incredible 67 goals and assisted another 63 across all competitions.

He is expected to return after the international break to help Arteta in the final stretch of the season, as the club continues to push for the title despite slim hopes of a Liverpool slip.

They are also in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they will now face Real Madrid.

Arsenal set to reward Saka with a new contract

Saka has been a mainstay in Arsenal’s side and is regarded as one of England’s brightest talents.

According to BBC, the club understands his importance to the team and is keen on tying him to a new long-term contract.

As per the report, the Gunners are set to begin ‘formal talks’ with the 23-year-old and are preparing to meet his representatives over a contract extension.

Tying him to a long-term contract will be a huge boost for Arsenal, who are looking to further bolster their attack in the summer.

The new sporting director, Andre Berta, is said to be focusing on new contracts for existing stars as well as bringing in new players.

Among the attackers linked with a move are Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko. While a move for Isak would be an ambitious one, Sesko is said to be a more realistic target for Arteta.