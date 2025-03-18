Report: Arsenal eye La Liga midfielder as Andrea Berta makes summer plans clear

Arsenal are targeting a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Andrea Berta, the man expected to take over as Arsenal’s sporting director, shares the club’s admiration for Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios, it has been reported.

TBR Football has revealed that the Gunners are hot in pursuit of the La Liga player.

Berta is set to arrive at Arsenal ahead of a crucial summer transfer window, with the club preparing for significant investment at the Emirates. While a clinical striker remains a priority for Mikel Arteta’s side, Berta is already looking beyond just reinforcing the attack.

One name that continues to stand out for the Italian is Barrios, a player he knows well from his time at Atletico Madrid.

TBR Football’s Graeme Bailey has reported that Berta has long been a fan of the 21-year-old midfielder, having worked closely with him in Spain.

Barrios has enjoyed a breakout season under Diego Simeone, making 31 appearances and playing a key role in Atletico’s Champions League knockout ties against Real Madrid.

His performances have not gone unnoticed on the international stage either. Barrios earned his first senior cap for Spain in late 2024, joining a squad that included Arsenal’s David Raya and Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino.

What other players are Arsenal targeting in the summer window?

While Arsenal have been keeping an eye on Barrios for some time, Berta’s arrival could further strengthen that interest. However, whether the club will pursue a move remains to be seen. Atletico have tied Barrios down to a contract until 2028, with a hefty €100 million release clause.

Despite Berta’s admiration for Barrios, Arsenal’s primary midfield target remains Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, while there have been links to other players, too.

The Gunners are eager to wrap up a deal early in the summer, aware that several top European clubs are also keen on the Spanish international.

Arsenal are also monitoring other young midfielders, including 18-year-old Rosenborg prospect Sverre Nypan. While Barrios may not be an immediate transfer target, he remains on Arsenal’s radar for the future, especially with Berta now involved in the club’s recruitment strategy.