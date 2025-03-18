“Arsenal will be there” – Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal interest in star striker

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal will be on the hunt to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have struggled in front of goal this season and injuries have hampered their Premier League title challenge.

They are likely to lose out to Liverpool in the race to win the Premier League this season but they want to assemble a strong team for next season to challenge once again.

The striker they are targeting is the man in form but they would face competition from Liverpool to sign him.

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League giants will be competing with their Premier League rivals for the signing of Newcastle United attacker Alexander Isak.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Big, big, massive proposals will come to the table for Alexander Isak.

“Arsenal will be there, Liverpool are also there. For Arsenal, he’s the absolute top target, Sesko is the other name on the list. They are the two main names.

“For Liverpool, he’s one of the names [Isak] they’re considering. They have already made contact with some of the people close to the striker.”

Arsenal hold long term interest in signing the Sweden international striker. They tracked him when he was at Real Sociedad before his move to Newcastle United.

Alexander Isak to Arsenal?

Considering the form he is in, the Gunners, or any club that wishes to sign Isak, would have to break their transfer record to secure his signature.

The Newcastle striker has accumulated 23 goals and five assists from 33 appearances in all competitions this season. His most important goal came in Newcastle’s Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool.

The attacker has three years left on his contract which puts Newcastle in a strong position to demand a huge fee for their striker.

They currently have no intention of selling him but all that could change if Isak himself pushed for a move away from St. James’ Park.

The Magpies are also considering their options in the market if Isak leaves the club this summer.

