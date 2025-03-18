Arsenal have reportedly surged ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram who has caught the eye of Arsene Wenger.

Mikel Arteta is clearly looking to strengthen his attack for next season, even though his side proved they could still get results without a traditional striker. In their recent 1-0 win over Chelsea, Mikel Merino scored the only goal of the match.

But it’s obvious Arteta wants a top-class striker, and he’s said to be personally driving a move for Milan’s forward.

The French attacker has been impressive for Inter this season, contributing 16 goals and four assists in all competitions, including goals in both legs of their Champions League clash with Feyenoord. Arsenal’s interest in Thuram isn’t new, but they’ve now reportedly moved ahead of Liverpool, with Chelsea also showing interest.

Thuram has a £71m release clause in his contract with Inter, but the Italian club is hoping to negotiate a new deal to keep him at the San Siro. Despite their best efforts, Arsenal seem to be in pole position for his signature it is thought.

Arsene Wenger speaks out on potential Arsenal target for summer