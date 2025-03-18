Arsenal have reportedly surged ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram who has caught the eye of Arsene Wenger.
Mikel Arteta is clearly looking to strengthen his attack for next season, even though his side proved they could still get results without a traditional striker. In their recent 1-0 win over Chelsea, Mikel Merino scored the only goal of the match.
Thuram has a £71m release clause in his contract with Inter, but the Italian club is hoping to negotiate a new deal to keep him at the San Siro. Despite their best efforts, Arsenal seem to be in pole position for his signature it is thought.
Arsene Wenger speaks out on potential Arsenal target for summer
He also caught Wenger’s attention during his time in Germany, with the former Arsenal manager singling out his fellow Frenchman for some glowing praise. Wenger was particularly impressed by his skill and potential.
“Technically, he Thierry (Henry) could do everything, however, there is one player in the Bundesliga who reminds me of him – Marcus Thuram at Borussia Moenchengladbach.”
One possible concern surrounding the signing of Thuram is his dip in form in front of goal since the start of the year. He’s struggled to find the back of the net, failing to score in 11 of his last 12 Serie A appearances. Despite this, he’s still on track to have the most prolific season of his career.