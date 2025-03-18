Liverpool have been informed that Atletico Madrid have no plans to let Julian Alvarez leave this summer, despite the player’s agent suggesting that an exit remains a possibility.

Fernando Hidalgo, Alvarez’s representative, revealed over the weekend that the Reds had shown interest in the Argentina striker last year, prior to his £80million move from Manchester City to Atletico Madrid.

Alvarez has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 23 goals in 44 appearances, playing a key role in keeping Diego Simeone’s side in the hunt for the La Liga title.

