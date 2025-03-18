Atletico Madrid chief reacts to Liverpool and Julian Alvarez rumours

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid has been linked with a move to Liverpool (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been informed that Atletico Madrid have no plans to let Julian Alvarez leave this summer, despite the player’s agent suggesting that an exit remains a possibility.

Fernando Hidalgo, Alvarez’s representative, revealed over the weekend that the Reds had shown interest in the Argentina striker last year, prior to his £80million move from Manchester City to Atletico Madrid.

Alvarez has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 23 goals in 44 appearances, playing a key role in keeping Diego Simeone’s side in the hunt for the La Liga title.

There were reports suggesting that Liverpool had already made contact with Atletico Madrid regarding the potential signing of 25-year-old Julian Alvarez in the upcoming transfer window. However, these rumours have now been firmly denied by Atletico’s sporting director, Carlos Busero. He dismissed the claims, stating that the Spanish club has no intention of letting their star forward leave anytime soon.

“The talk about Liverpool submitting an official offer to sign our player Julian Alvarez is incorrect,” said Busero to 365scores. “What is being circulated is just rumours.

“Alvarez is a key and important player in our project, and we have no intention of letting him go. The player himself is not paying attention to these rumours.”

Darwin Nunez transfer: What does the Reds player future hold?

Darwin Nunez in action for Liverpool against Lille
Darwin Nunez could leave in the summer window (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has previously confirmed that Liverpool are actively seeking a new striker this summer, with ongoing uncertainty over Darwin Nunez’s long-term future at the club. In January, the Reds turned down an offer for Nunez from a Saudi Arabian side, but questions about his future continue to swirl.

Fabrizio Romano recently said of the striker’s future.“In the summer we expect Liverpool to be really busy,” began the trusted reporter. “There are several positions to cover, at left-back they love Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth) who is in their list, they’re expected to bring in a new centre-back. let’s see what happens in the midfield.

“But also up front my expectation is for Darwin Nunez to leave the club in the summer transfer window. He was close to [joining] Al-Nassr in January… let’s see with Saudi Arabia or any other European club, but I expect Darwin Nunez to go.

