Arne Slot has previously confirmed that Liverpool are actively seeking a new striker this summer, with ongoing uncertainty over Darwin Nunez’s long-term future at the club. In January, the Reds turned down an offer for Nunez from a Saudi Arabian side, but questions about his future continue to swirl.
Fabrizio Romano recently said of the striker’s future.“In the summer we expect Liverpool to be really busy,” began the trusted reporter. “There are several positions to cover, at left-back they love Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth) who is in their list, they’re expected to bring in a new centre-back. let’s see what happens in the midfield.
“But also up front my expectation is for Darwin Nunez to leave the club in the summer transfer window. He was close to [joining] Al-Nassr in January… let’s see with Saudi Arabia or any other European club, but I expect Darwin Nunez to go.