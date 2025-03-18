Exclusive: Liverpool scout La Liga star to replace member of the starting line-up

Liverpool are keen on signing a new left-back in the summer transfer window as that has been a problematic position for them this season.

The Premier League leaders have deployed Andy Robertson in that position but it is clear to see that the Scottish left-back is not the same player he was a few seasons ago.

Has has lost pace and his ability to defend has regressed which is totally not a surprise.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is keen on addressing this issue in the squad and he is currently assessing his options.

One of the names on the list of the Merseyside club is Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

According to Caught Offside sources, Liverpool, along with Atletico Madrid and Aston Villa, are monitoring Villarreal’s talented left-back Sergi Cardona.

Cardona has made a name for himself with his solid performances in La Liga, with scouts from Liverpool and Aston Villa keeping a special eye on the player during the games against Rayo Vallecano and Alavés.

Villarreal, on the other hand, have started negotiations to renew Cardona’s contract.

However, it has been reported that the club may consider offers in the region of €15-20 million if the contract extension talks fail to materialise.

This could increase the interest in Cardona not only from Liverpool but also from other big clubs in Europe.

Liverpool need a new left-back in the starting line-up

Due to Robertson’s poor performances this season, the Reds are looking for a long term solution for the left-back position.

Despite having Kostas Tsimikas in the squad, the Reds are looking for a more creative option on the left-side of their defense.

Cardona, who has made 27 appearances for Villarreal this season, is someone who likes to go forward and contribute in attack, much like Trent Alexander-Arnold on the other side of the defense.

The Merseyside club could make some big changes this summer with both Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz linked with an exit from the club.

