Manchester United are looking to make a defensive addition to their squad in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are expected to lose defenders Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans in the summer transfer window.

Lisandro Martinez is out with a long term injury while young defender Ayden Heaven is also expected to spend some time out on the sidelines with a serious injury.

A new defender is one of the priorities at the club in the summer and Ruben Amorim has already identified his transfer targets.

According to Caught Offside sources, the Red Devils are monitoring Genoa defender Koni De Winter along with Premier League rivals Tottenham.

The 22-year-old Belgian defender, who is valued at €30-35 million, has attracted the attention of the clubs at the top of English football.

Since moving permanently to the Luigi Ferraris Stadium last summer, the former Juventus player has made an impression, and many of Europe’s top clubs have taken notice of his performances.

In addition to scoring three goals, he contributed in keeping six clean sheets.

Although the Belgian defender is not a priority for Spurs and the Red Devils, his successful performance has attracted their interest.

Man United would face competition to sign Koni De Winter

West Ham United have put the Belgian at the centre of their plans to revamp their defensive line, with the Belgian expected to fit perfectly into Graham Potter’s system. Wolves have also been closely monitoring the Belgian defender’s performance for some time.

De Winter’s impressive rise is not limited to the Premier League, with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich keen on signing the Bundesliga star, while Portugal’s Porto are also in the transfer race.

However, it is seen that English Premier League clubs are one step ahead in this race due to Genoa’s high transfer fee demand.

Serie A giants such as Inter, Napoli and Roma are also closely following the young defender.

With interest high in his services, it would not be a walk in the park for Man United if they eventually move ahead with their interest.

The Red Devils have already begun talks to sign a new striker in the summer which shows they are ready to make big changes at the club.

Man United make €70 million offer for ‘serious contender for the next Ballon d’Or’