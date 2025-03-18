Liverpool ready to take Carabao Cup revenge on Newcastle by stealing transfer target

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are favourites to sign Newcastle United transfer target Marc Guehi.

The Crystal Palace defender was heavily chased by the Magpies in the summer transfer window last summer.

Eddie Howe’s side made four offers to sign the England international defender but failed to secure the signature of the former Chelsea man.

However, they are set to face transfer heartbreak once again with Liverpool leading the race to sign the talented centre-back.

The Premier League leaders lost out to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday but they could get their revenge if they manage to sign the Crystal Palace defender.

Signing a centre-back this summer may become Liverpool’s priority if Virgil Van Dijk, who is out of contract at the end of the season, leaves the club.

The Dutchman has been an influential figure at Anfield since joining the club in a big money move from Southampton.

He has helped the club win several trophies and could also add one more Premier League title to his illustrious trophy cabinet before leaving the club in the summer.

Liverpool face competition to sign Marc Guehi

The Merseyside club will face competition from not only Newcastle but also Tottenham and Chelsea to sign Guehi.

The English defender would have just 12 months left on his contract in the summer and the South London club would be looking to move him on in order to avoid the risk of losing him for free.

With Champions League football secured for Arne Slot’s side, they have become the favourites to sign Guehi.

Since 2021, Guehi has shown his talent at Selhurst Park and has become one of the best defenders in the league.

Even for England at Euro 2024 last summer, he was one of their best performers and that increased interest in his services.

Slot’s team could not only sign Guehi but also Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez who is one of their top targets.

