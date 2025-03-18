Liverpool eye summer move for “new Arjen Robben” as Mohamed Salah successor

Mohamed Salah is out of contract in June (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool could on the lookout for a new winger this summer, especially if Mohamed Salah decides against signing a new contract, which would bring his illustrious spell at Anfield to a close. Presently, he does have an heir in Arne Slot’s squad, although that could change in 2025 even if he were to remain at the Premier League leaders for at least one more season.

Presently, Slot typically looks to utilise Harvey Elliot as Salah’s understudy, although a more specialist right winger would allow the Egyptian to rotate more when needed – provided that he does stay. It would make sense for a significant younger player to be brought in to act as a successor, and that is what Liverpool appear to be looking to do.

Liverpool eye Walle Egeli as long-term Salah replacement

As reported by Football Insider, Liverpool are eyeing a summer move for Sindre Walle Egeli, who is an 18-year-old winger that currently plays for Danish side FC Nordsjaelland. The teenager has been in good form this season, with six goals and four assists in the Superliga across 24 appearances.

Walle Egeli, who has been likened to former Bayern Munich and Chelsea winger Arjen Robben with his style of play, is considered a player with “huge potential”. He has been on the radar of European clubs over the course of the season – Feyenoord had a €15m offer turned down in February, while Newcastle United, who defeated Liverpool in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final, have also been credited with an interest in the young star.

If Liverpool do decide to make a move for Walle Egeli in the summer, it would be no surprise if they were firm favourites to sign him. They already have the impressive Ben Doak on their hands as a possible Salah replacement, although the Dane could be preferred by Slot.