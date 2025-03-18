Liverpool star with 64 goals & 22 assists linked with a surprise move to Premier League club

Liverpool could be preparing for some major changes in their squad with the futures of several players uncertain.

Superstars Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk are all approaching the end of their contracts, with no concrete signs of extensions on the horizon. If new deals are not agreed upon soon, the trio could depart on free transfers.

Adding to the uncertainty, forwards Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz are also being linked with exits. Nunez, despite flashes of brilliance, has struggled to justify his hefty price tag, while Diaz is attracting strong interest from Barcelona.

Liverpool put £55m price tag on Wolves target Diogo Jota

In another development, reports suggest that Liverpool may be open to selling Diogo Jota. According to TEAMtalk, Wolves are interested in signing Jota back and could make a move in the summer. The report claims that the Reds are willing to sell for the right price, seeking a fee close to £55m for the player whose contract does not expire until 2027.

Jota, who joined Liverpool from Wolves in 2020 for £41 million, has been a crucial part of the squad, contributing 64 goals and 22 assists in 174 appearances across all competitions.

However, his recent form has come under scrutiny, with Jota’s performance in the League Cup final against Newcastle drawing criticism. During his 57 minutes on the pitch, he failed to register a single shot on target, raising concerns over his effectiveness in Liverpool’s attack.

Liverpool could have an attacking dilemma next season

Liverpool’s frontline has heavily relied on the brilliance of Mohamed Salah this season. The Egyptian talisman has almost single-handedly led the team forward, registering an astonishing 27 goals and 17 assists in 29 appearances. With such immense contributions, Salah’s presence has been crucial in maintaining Liverpool’s dominance.

However, with Salah’s future uncertain and the underwhelming performances of Jota, Diaz, and Nunez, Liverpool could face a major attacking crisis. If the club allows Salah to leave without securing a world-class replacement, their attacking prowess could be significantly diminished in the upcoming season.

While one would expect that the club would go all in to get Salah to sign a new contract, it appears that they are willing to let him leave.

If the club fails to sign a world-class attacker to replace the numbers Salah produces, they could be in trouble next season.