Manchester City learn asking price of midfielder wanted by Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off first leg match between Manchester City and Real Madrid C.F. at Manchester City Stadium on February 11, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City are expected to sign a midfielder in the summer, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Mateo Kovacic have been linked with moves away. The reigning Premier League champions already signed Nico Gonzalez from FC Porto during the winter transfer window, but even with Rodri Hernandez returning from injury before the start of next season, fresh blood is wanted by head coach Pep Guardiola.

One of the options that is most preferred by Guardiola is Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga. The 22-year-old has struggled for prominence at the reigning European champions this season – injuries have hindered his progress, but even when he has been fit, Carlo Ancelotti has preferred to use the likes of Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni and Dani Ceballos ahead of him.

This could present a window of opportunity for Man City, who will be buoyed by Guardiola’s desire to sign the French midfielder.

Manchester City eyeing summer move for Eduardo Camavinga

Man City look to have received good news in their pursuit of Camavinga, with former Man United and Blackburn chief scout Mick Brown telling Football Insider that the Real Madrid star would be willing to make the move to the Etihad Stadium during the summer.

On top of this, Fichajes have reported that Camavinga would only be available for £70m, which is a fee that would be more than affordable for Man City – and given his quality, it would also be a price that surely attracts other clubs across Europe.

It will be interesting to see whether Man City’s interest in Camavinga results in a bid, but given that his prominence at Real Madrid is currently at an all-time low, this summer could be the perfect time to make a move.