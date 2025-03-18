Mass exodus: Man United planning sale of six players in the summer transfer window

Manchester United are planning a massive overhaul of their squad under manager Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils have struggled once again this season and that lead to the sacking of Erik ten Hag at the club who was eventually replaced by Amorim.

Even the Portuguese manager has struggled to get positive results in the league and the cup competitions.

It clearly shows that they need changes in the squad in all the positions.

The Red Devils believe they would be able to invest in top transfers this summer as funds generated from sales is going to help them finance their business, according to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The journalist has named the players that United are expected to sell in the summer.

He wrote on his X account:

“Manchester United are confident that they will be able to invest in top transfers this summer, especially as the budget will be freed up through the possible and planned departures of Victor Lindelöf, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Kobbie Mainoo.

“The sales of Marcus Rashford and Antony would provide the club with even greater financial flexibility.”

Man United boss wants players who suit his style of football

It is not a huge surprise to see the journalist mention those names as it is already understood that they have no future at Old Trafford.

Both Rashford and Antony were loaned out so that they could find their form again and that would help the club to get a good transfer fee for them.

As for Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, both are not suitable to the style of football that Amorim wants to play at the club.

The major surprise is going to be the sale of Mainoo who is reportedly refusing to sign a new contract at the club and that has given birth to links with Real Madrid.

