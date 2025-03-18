Mathys Tel’s future at Tottenham Hotspur made clear – Romano

Mathys Tel could join Spurs when the season concludes, it is thought (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Mathys Tel’s loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur has been anything but smooth sailing – with his future up in the air in north London.

Spurs went all out to bring the young French forward to North London in January, with Ange Postecoglou personally convincing him to make the move.

Even club legend Harry Kane played a part in persuading him. But despite all the excitement surrounding his arrival, Tel has managed just one goal in all competitions.

The Sarcelles-born striker is an exciting prospect, but adapting to the Premier League is never easy, let alone when joining a new team mid-season.

In an ideal world, the Spurs boss would have hoped for a much bigger impact from Tel by now. But patience is key with young players, and it seems Tottenham remain fully behind him.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about the future of Mathys Tel?

Despite his struggles, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GiveMeSport that Tottenham are “very happy” with Tel’s progress.

He revealed that Spurs see a top-class player in the making and believe he has the attributes to thrive in the long run. The second reason is his attitude. Those within the club have been impressed by his professionalism, work ethic, and willingness to learn.

It might not have been the explosive loan spell some had hoped for, but Tottenham still believe Tel has plenty to offer.

Fabrizio Romano said: “For Mathys Tel, they’re very happy with the boy, with the attitude, with the potential they see in this boy, and that’s why they were fighting for weeks to sign him in January.

“And at the moment, their indication remains, as Postecoglou always says, that they trust him also for the future. Then let’s see what happens.”