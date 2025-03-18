(Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have ended their long domestic trophy drought, defeating Liverpool 2-1 in the League Cup final on Sunday to claim their first domestic silverware since 1955.

Dan Burn opened the scoring just before half-time, giving the Magpies a crucial lead over last year’s League Cup champions. In the 52nd minute, star striker Alexander Isak doubled Newcastle’s advantage, cementing their control over the match.

Although Federico Chiesa pulled one back for Liverpool deep into stoppage time, it was too little too late as Eddie Howe’s side celebrated a historic victory.

Alexander Isak’s future in doubt amid growing interest from Arsenal and Liverpool

Despite his heroics in the final, speculation surrounding Isak’s future continues to intensify. The prolific Swedish forward has been strongly linked with a move away from St. James’ Park, with Arsenal, Liverpool, and Barcelona all reportedly interested in securing his services.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Arsenal’s interest in Isak, while reports suggest that Liverpool have already made contact with people close to the player.

Newcastle had previously placed a hefty £150 million price tag on their prized asset, but whether the club is willing to part ways with him remains a different matter altogether.

Newcastle chairman determined to keep his favourite player

According to the latest from The Daily Mail, Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan has made it clear that he has no intention of entertaining any offers for Isak. Described as his ‘favourite player,’ Al-Rumayyan has reportedly instructed the club’s hierarchy to resist all incoming bids for the Swedish international.

With three years remaining on his current contract, Newcastle hold a strong negotiating position. Since arriving at the club, Isak has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most lethal strikers. This season, he has netted 19 goals and provided five assists in 25 league appearances, taking his overall tally for Newcastle to 58 goals and nine assists in 100 games across all competitions. (Transfermarkt)

Isak’s goal tally this campaign ranks him third in the Premier League scoring charts, trailing only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. His impressive performances have further solidified his reputation as one of Europe’s most prolific forwards.

Newcastle have been on an upward trajectory since the Saudi PIF take over and having won their first trophy now, they will look to further build on their success.

Keeping their ambitions in mind, it is unlikely that they will easily sell Isak this summer forcing the suitors to look elsewhere.