(Photo by Shaun Botterill, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are at risk of losing three of their most influential players this summer, with Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold all yet to agree on new contracts.

With their deals set to expire at the end of the season, the club’s failure to secure extensions has left fans increasingly anxious.

While Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, both Salah and Van Dijk have expressed their desire to stay at Anfield, placing the onus on the club to initiate talks.

However, with each passing day, the likelihood of contract renewals appears to diminish, much to the frustration of both players and supporters.

With just over a month remaining in the season, top European and overseas clubs are circling in an attempt to secure pre-agreements for the Liverpool stars.

PSG going all in to sign Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk

Sky Sports recently reported that Van Dijk now wants to leave the club, seeking a fresh challenge. Saudi club Al Hilal has already tabled a lucrative offer, while MLS franchises have also expressed interest in securing the Dutchman’s signature.

However, Paris Saint-Germain have now emerged as the strongest contenders. The French giants’ owner, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, and sporting director, Luis Campos, were seen engaging with Van Dijk at Anfield following Liverpool’s Champions League elimination at the hands of PSG last week.

According to Anfield Watch, PSG are preparing a staggering €100 million package over two years to lure the center-back to Paris.

The report further suggests that talks have already begun with Van Dijk’s representatives, although money is reportedly not the primary motivator for the 33-year-old.

Van Dijk’s Liverpool legacy to have a fitting end

Van Dijk’s arrival in 2018 revolutionized Liverpool’s defense, stabilising a backline that had struggled for years. The former Southampton defender played a pivotal role in Jurgen Klopp’s squad, helping the club secure Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup triumphs.

Now, with ownership under scrutiny for their perceived lack of intent in retaining key players, frustration is mounting among fans. The potential departures of Van Dijk, Salah, and Alexander-Arnold would mark a significant transition for Liverpool and could necessitate a major squad rebuild.

If the trio does leave this summer, they could depart on a high note should Liverpool clinch the Premier League title. However, as uncertainty continues to loom, the club’s hierarchy faces mounting pressure to make decisive moves before it’s too late.