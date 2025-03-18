Report: Arsenal eager to sign defender who sees Timber as his role model

Jorrel Hato has been linked with Arsenal (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Arsenal are preparing for a summer of change, and one of their biggest priorities will be strengthening their defence.

Mikel Arteta wants to reshape his backline, with a number of full-backs expected to leave the club in the coming months. That has led to strong interest in Ajax’s Jorrel Hato according to TBRFootball, who say the highly-rated young defender who could be available for around £40 million.

Hato has been on Arsenal’s radar for a while, and for good reason. At just 19, he has already established himself as a key player for Ajax, showing impressive versatility by playing both as a centre-back and a left-back.

“If you ever think about doing something like that again, your backside will be OUT that door before it touches the ground!” – which former Man Utd star almost got kicked out by Fergie?

A new left-back is becoming a priority for Arsenal, especially with changes expected in that position. Kieran Tierney is set to return to Celtic when his contract expires, while Jakub Kiwior could be on the move if the right offer comes in.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has been a key part of Arteta’s plans, is also attracting interest from clubs across Europe. With Myles Lewis-Skelly likely to move back into midfield, that leaves Arsenal light in a crucial area of the pitch.

More Stories / Latest News Mathys Tel’s future at Tottenham Hotspur made clear – Romano Report: Liverpool target Joao Pedro release clause doubts disclosed Report: Arsenal eye La Liga midfielder as Andrea Berta makes summer plans clear

Arsenal transfers: Gunners monitor highly-rated Ajax youngster who idols Premier League stars

However, Hato remains the standout target. His ability to play multiple positions, combined with his technical quality, makes him the kind of long-term investment Arsenal are looking for.