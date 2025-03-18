Liam Delap is being targeted by a number of Premier League clubs (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liam Delap is set to be one of the most sought-after players in the summer transfer window, with Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United all interested in securing his signature.

The 22-year-old forward has been a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for Ipswich Town, scoring 10 Premier League goals despite their struggles. With Ipswich sitting third-bottom and nine points from safety, relegation seems almost inevitable, which means Delap is likely to move on.

Chelsea have had their eye on the former Manchester City striker for some time, with Enzo Maresca keen to bring in more competition for Nicolas Jackson. But sources indicate that Liverpool and Manchester United are also in the race, setting the stage for a fierce battle this summer.

TeamTalk has reported that Liverpool have already made contact to assess Delap’s future plans. The club are looking to add multiple attacking options this summer and see Delap as a cost-effective alternative to more expensive targets like Newcastle’s Alexander Isak.

There’s growing speculation that Darwin Nunez could be on his way out. If that happens, Liverpool will need a reliable replacement, making Delap an even more appealing option.

Ipswich Town name price for Liam Delap ahead of summer

Ipswich won’t let him go cheaply, but with three of England’s biggest clubs circling, Delap’s future looks set to be one of the biggest talking points of the transfer window.

The Tractor Boys have reportedly set Delap’s asking price at around £40 million, but that figure could rise if he continues to impress in front of goal or if more clubs enter the race.

There’s another twist, too, City also included a buy-back clause in the deal, believed to be close to £40 million. That limits Ipswich’s negotiating power, as any club looking to sign Delap will have to match or exceed that price to tempt them into selling.