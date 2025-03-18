Alessandro Bastoni in action for Inter Milan (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly preparing an ambitious move for Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni as Arne Slot looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Italian defender is one of several high-profile targets the club is eyeing, with reports also linking Liverpool to Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez and RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons.

Despite a strong campaign that could see Liverpool reclaim the Premier League title in Slot’s first season in charge, the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), understand the importance of staying ahead in an increasingly competitive league.

“There was BLOOD everywhere!” – Which Man Utd legend’s birthday party was “ruined” by this SHOCK incident?

With Arsenal emerging as consistent challengers and Manchester City expected to bounce back, Liverpool are keen to reinforce their squad to maintain their dominance.

One of Liverpool’s main areas of concern this summer is the defence. Virgil van Dijk is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, while uncertainty surrounds Ibrahima Konaté’s future, with speculation that he could be sold if he refuses a new deal.

Liverpool continue to be linked to star defensive reinforcements

To address these potential departures, Liverpool have been linked with several centre-backs, including Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck. Now, according to reports from Fichajes, the Reds are prepared to bid €75 million for Bastoni, a player they see as a key addition to Slot’s defensive setup.

Bastoni has established himself as one of Europe’s most reliable defenders, with his ball-playing ability and defensive solidity making him an ideal fit for Slot’s philosophy.

However, prying him away from Inter won’t be easy. The Italian giants have re-established themselves as a force in European football, and unless they face financial pressure or an irresistible offer, they are unlikely to part with one of their most prized assets.