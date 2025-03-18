Rodrygo of Real Madrid could be Mo Salah's replacement (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly accepted that Mohamed Salah is likely to leave the club, and are now focusing their efforts on securing Rodrygo from Real Madrid as his successor.

According to El Nacional, Liverpool have come to terms with the prospect of losing the Egyptian forward at the end of the current season. Salah’s contract is set to expire in June, and he will be free to move on a transfer.

Salah has publicly voiced his frustration over the lack of progress in contract negotiations, with several attempts to resolve the situation having ended in failure.

With that, Liverpool have turned their attention to Real Madrid’s Rodrygo as the man to fill Salah’s shoes. The Brazilian winger has long been rumoured to be on the move, particularly following Real Madrid’s acquisition of Kylian Mbappe last summer, which further complicated Rodrygo’s place in the team.

While he remains a favourite of Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, the possibility of a significant offer from Liverpool in 2025 could push him toward an exit. Liverpool are reportedly drawn to Rodrygo’s versatility, as he is capable of playing across various attacking positions and has demonstrated an impressive goal-scoring ability.

Rodrygo: What’s there to know about the Real Madrid ace?

Rodrygo joined Real Madrid from Santos in 2019 for €40 million and has made 258 appearances for the club over the past five seasons, netting 68 goals. Despite often being used as a substitute, he has proven to be a key contributor, particularly in crucial moments during both La Liga and Champions League campaigns.

His most notable contribution came in the 2022 Champions League, where he scored crucial goals against Chelsea in the quarter-finals and a memorable brace in the semi-final against Manchester City. His late goals in the second leg helped force extra time, with Madrid eventually going on to lift the trophy.

Rodrygo’s contract with Real Madrid runs until June 2028. So far this season, he has scored 14 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions and has netted seven times in 31 games for Brazil.