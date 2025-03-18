Joao Pedro of Brighton is being targeted by Liverpool (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly standing firm in their stance that Joao Pedro does not have a release clause in his contract despite mounting interest in the Brazilian forward.

Pedro has been on the radar of Premier League clubs since his Watford days with several sides tracking his development closely.

Brighton moved first and invested over £30 million to secure his signature in 2023 which has turned out to be a brilliant decision. His impressive form has made him a key player for the Seagulls and earned him a call-up to the Brazil squad.

Pedro’s ability to score and create goals has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in England including Liverpool. TBRFootball reports that the Reds remain interested along with Arsenal and Chelsea while Newcastle have been long-term admirers.

Arne Slot is eager to strengthen his attack this summer and Pedro is among the names on the club’s shortlist. It is thought that Chelsea are also monitoring him with Enzo Maresca keen to add competition for Nicolas Jackson.

Brighton however are not entertaining the idea of selling. The club has made it clear that Pedro is central to their plans and they have dismissed any suggestions that a release clause could make negotiations easier for potential suitors, it is thought.

Brighton’s season so far – with Joao Pedro starring

The Seagulls are currently seventh in the Premier League and have reached the FA Cup quarter-finals as they push for European qualification which could be a key factor in convincing Pedro to stay for the long term.

With eight goals and seven assists in all competitions this season, the attacker has been one of Brighton’s standout performers. It is no surprise that Premier League giants are circling but for now, Brighton hold all the cards.